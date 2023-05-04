Conway Public Schools (CPSD) board members unanimously approved a 75 cent per hour raise for the district’s classified staff on Tuesday night at the board’s May meeting. The move to give classified staff members a raise came after the board approved its licensed staff salary schedule at its April meeting.
“Typically, we have brought proposed salary schedules and raises together for our classified and licensed [staff], but this year is a little different because of the LEARNS Act and the legislative session and not knowing what our foundation funding was going to be,” CPSD Chief Financial Officer Robyn Keene said on Tuesday.
Keene said that unknown about funding led to the district’s decision to delay making a determination on what raise classified staff would receive.
“Not knowing exactly what the funding was going to be and the foundation funding for our classified [staff], we felt like we really needed to delay making a decision,” Keene said.
As with licensed staff, CPSD will retain its experience step incentives for its classified staff in the 2023-2024 school year.
District occupational and physical therapists and audiologists will also get a raise. Their salaries will align with the licensed staff salary schedule. Keene said the alignment isn’t quite 100 percent, but about 99.25 percent.
“We’re excited to be able to bring this increase forward,” Keene said.
With the approval of the classified salary schedule at Tuesday’s meeting, CPSD has now finalized its salary schedules for the upcoming school year. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, district teachers will now make a minimum of $50,000 during the 2023-2024 school year after the passage of the LEARNS Act by state legislators this spring.
For more on Tuesday’s meeting, read Friday’s edition of the Log Cabin Democrat.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the cabin.net.
