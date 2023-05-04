Conway Public Schools (CPSD) board members unanimously approved a 75 cent per hour raise for the district’s classified staff on Tuesday night at the board’s May meeting. The move to give classified staff members a raise came after the board approved its licensed staff salary schedule at its April meeting.

“Typically, we have brought proposed salary schedules and raises together for our classified and licensed [staff], but this year is a little different because of the LEARNS Act and the legislative session and not knowing what our foundation funding was going to be,” CPSD Chief Financial Officer Robyn Keene said on Tuesday.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the cabin.net.

