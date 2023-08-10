Conway Public Schools (CPSD) will have two additional school resource officers (SROs) this year. Board members approved the district’s agreement and memorandum of understanding regarding SROs with the City of Conway and Conway Police Department (CPD) at Tuesday’s August meeting.
As part of the agreement, 10 SROs will work the district’s campuses this year. Two officers each will work at Conway High School and Conway Junior High School, while one officer will be placed at each of CPSD’s middle schools.
“All officers will share the responsibilities of the elementary schools,” the agreement read.
CPSD and the city will split the cost of the SROs. An addition to this year’s agreement includes the potential for two more SROs “where funds allow,” CPSD Deputy Superintendent Jason Black said on Tuesday night.
Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry had already signed the agreement on July 24 after city council members approved it on July 11. Now approved, the memorandum of understanding is in effect.
District Superintendent Jeff Collum discussed the board’s recent two-day retreat at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute in Morrilton, as well as another retreat by district administrators a week later. Collum said he was very proud of the retreats’ outcomes.
“I really enjoyed my time on the mountain with the staff,” CPSD Board President Andre’ Acklin said. “It gave us a chance to get to know you and I hope it gave you a chance to get to know us.”
As part of the retreat in Morrilton, board members made partnerships with district administrators in seven focus areas. Trey Geier partnered with district Human Resources Director Keisha Jefferson on staff benefits and wellness, Sheila Franklin partnered with Jason Black on safety, discipline and culture, Trip Leach partnered with Chief Financial Officer Robyn Keene on financial management, David Naylor partnered with Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services Andy Ashley on facilities, Jason Sandefer partnered with Director of Federal Programs Ben Darley on innovative programs and technology, Acklin partnered with Assistant Superintendent of Personnel Karen Lasker on community engagement and Linda Hargis partnered with Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Megan Duncan on student achievement.
Also on Tuesday, board members approved five resignations and 20 elections. Jefferson told the board the district has welcomed 82 new employees this summer and only has 16 openings left to fill. 10 of the openings are for classified staff members, while six are for licensed staff.
CPSD employs about 450 classified staff and 849 licensed staff every year. Only four of the 16 openings are for classroom positions, Jefferson said.
“If you look at a district this size and you do the math on those holistic openings, that’s really good,” Collum said. “I know we want to be 100 percent hired all the time, but I don’t think you’ll find too many districts that are ever at 100 percent.”
In a final piece of news to note from Tuesday’s meeting, Keene told board members the district’s budget for this year will be submitted for approval at the board’s next meeting on Sept. 12.
Prior to the beginning of classes at CPSD on Aug. 21, the district will hosts its annual chamber breakfast and teacher fair from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 at the Conway High School Cafeteria. Convocation will follow at 9 a.m. in Buzz Bolding Arena. Board members have a budget workshop from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 30 at CPSD’s central office.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
