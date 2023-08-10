Conway Public Schools (CPSD) will have two additional school resource officers (SROs) this year. Board members approved the district’s agreement and memorandum of understanding regarding SROs with the City of Conway and Conway Police Department (CPD) at Tuesday’s August meeting.

As part of the agreement, 10 SROs will work the district’s campuses this year. Two officers each will work at Conway High School and Conway Junior High School, while one officer will be placed at each of CPSD’s middle schools.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.