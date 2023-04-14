Conway Public Schools (CPSD) board members approved a preliminary salary schedule proposal for district teachers for the 2023-2024 school year at Tuesday night’s board meeting in the district’s administration building. The proposal was complicated by the recent passage of the Arkansas LEARNS Act that has bumped the minimum teacher pay in the state to $50,000, CPSD Chief Financial Officer Robyn Keene said to board members.

“Districts were kind of thrown in a quandary across the whole state of what we’re going to do with our salary schedules,” Keene said, referencing a lack of guidance from the state in the wake of the education reform bill’s passage.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.