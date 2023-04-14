Conway Public Schools (CPSD) board members approved a preliminary salary schedule proposal for district teachers for the 2023-2024 school year at Tuesday night’s board meeting in the district’s administration building. The proposal was complicated by the recent passage of the Arkansas LEARNS Act that has bumped the minimum teacher pay in the state to $50,000, CPSD Chief Financial Officer Robyn Keene said to board members.
“Districts were kind of thrown in a quandary across the whole state of what we’re going to do with our salary schedules,” Keene said, referencing a lack of guidance from the state in the wake of the education reform bill’s passage.
Currently, the base teacher pay in CPSD is $42,385. With the LEARNS Act passage, teachers who make the minimum will now see an increase of over $7,000 in their salary. Experienced teachers, however, who make $48,000.01 or more, will only receive a $2,000 pay increase. Keene said the district would have loved to institute raises of $7,000 across the board, but it would cost $6-7 million.
In his remarks, CPSD board member Trip Leach said the lack of a significant pay increase for experienced teachers in the LEARNS Act is the “elephant in the room” and that he wants to make sure “everybody sees it.”
“Essentially, we’re giving a 2 percent raise, but rather than it being across the board, it’s just for newer, less experienced teachers ...” Leach said. “The conundrum here is that this bill, although we think there are some wonderful things about giving higher pay [and] attracting talent, it does make that conundrum about experienced teachers not reaping the benefit of this bill.”
Despite questions about how the legislation helps experienced teachers, Keene said the district is “going above and beyond” in its salary schedule proposal for the upcoming school year. CPSD will retain its education steps incentives for teachers, despite the fact the LEARNS Act no longer requires districts to offer teachers incentives to complete additional education. Keene said she’s spoken to districts around the state and CPSD is “one of the few” that is retaining those incentives.
“When you look through our proposal that we’ve made and compare it to what is in the law, our district is still going above and beyond,” Keene said. “We’re giving the experience steps. We’re still honoring our educational steps.”
The proposal includes a pay increase for the district’s pre-kindergarten teachers. The district hopes to provide its classified staff a pay increase as well, but Keene said they’re still trying to come up with a proposal for board members. A proposal for classified staff is expected in May or June.
In total, Keene said the pay raises approved on Tuesday night will cost about $2.3 million. CPSD is slated to receive about $2.1 million in LEARNS Act funding. Leach brought up the sustainability of the LEARNS Act and questioned whether the funding will continue beyond the 2023-24 school year. Keene said the act’s sponsor, Republican State Sen. Breanne Davis of Russellville, assured her and other school officials at a recent event at the Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative in Plumerville that the legislature will sustain the funding and make it ongoing.
Superintendent Jeff Collum also discussed the sustainability of the LEARNS Act, saying that it “has been a steady question from every legislator you talk to.”
Board member David Naylor said he believes the state “will absolutely have to give the money” to sustain the raises, adding that “it doesn’t work without that.”
“If you crunch the numbers, you know the state is going to have to help out or there’s going to be a lot of districts in distress in a few years,” Naylor said.
Naylor reiterated Leach’s concerns about the lack of a significant pay increase for experienced teachers, describing a 10-year veteran teacher he spoke to who currently makes $50,500. That teacher will make $52,500 after the passage of the LEARNS Act, $2,500 more than what new teachers will make.
“I get why those [experienced] teachers are upset,” Naylor said.
In response to Naylor, Collum said “that’s not how we planned it.”
Board member Bill Milburn said he’s glad the district is keeping the education step incentives in place for teachers.
“If we don’t take care of our teachers, they can’t take care of the kids,” Milburn said. “Even though LEARNS changed a lot of things and put some pressure on [CPSD], I think the Conway School District has done a great job of making the best out of what they were handed.”
