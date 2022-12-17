Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education members spoke out against recent coverage of the board from members of the media at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The meeting, live-streamed over YouTube and watched by more than 1,000 viewers, had a bit of a different set-up than previous meetings as patrons allowed in the boardroom were limited to 59 due to the city’s fire code, Superintendent Jeff Collum announced in a notice to the public prior to the meeting. Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin, the move to send out the notice came after the November board meeting where activists gathered in the Administration Building lobby and interrupted the meeting by chanting.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.