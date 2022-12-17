Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education members spoke out against recent coverage of the board from members of the media at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The meeting, live-streamed over YouTube and watched by more than 1,000 viewers, had a bit of a different set-up than previous meetings as patrons allowed in the boardroom were limited to 59 due to the city’s fire code, Superintendent Jeff Collum announced in a notice to the public prior to the meeting. Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin, the move to send out the notice came after the November board meeting where activists gathered in the Administration Building lobby and interrupted the meeting by chanting.
An overflow area broadcasting the livestream was set up at nearby Conway High School (CHS) to accommodate more meeting attendees. With police officers present, doors to the Administration Building were kept closed until 5:30 p.m. ahead of the 6 p.m. meeting with people who arrived beforehand signing a sheet to ensure a space was held for them beforehand. Despite the rain, several members of the community waited outside the Administration Building doors ahead of the 5:30 p.m. opening.
“For months now, we’ve let the biased media represent who we are as a board and as a district,” board member Jason Sandefer said before speaking directly to the media. “The division you’re attempting to cause is real and needs to be addressed.”
Sandefer said the media is “a small group” with a “wide” platform that people “follow blindly” because “they think they can trust your journalism.”
Referencing the public criticism levied against the district in the aftermath of the board’s recent decisions to pass two policies regarding bathroom usage by transgender students that the Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice previously called “anti-trans,” Sandefer said he’s spoken to several district employees who said transgender students thanked the employees for the board’s decision to pass the policies.
“Over the last few weeks, I’ve had some great conversations and I’ve learned that several district employees have heard from many of our transgender students who have said ‘thank you for what you’re doing regarding restroom usage, it makes me feel safe,’” Sandefer said, adding that the comment “might be shocking” for some in the audience because “the narrative that’s being built paints us as bullies and bigoting trans haters, when in fact, what we’re doing is working.”
Again referencing the media, Sandefer said his message that “what we’re doing is effective and is working” won’t be heard in “the slanted media as it’s not part of their agenda.”
Sandefer also said the district has received an increase in the number of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests from media outlets it normally receives in recent months. Sandefer said 69 FOIA requests have been made of the district over 41 business days and that CPSD staff have spent “about 375 hours” and over $16,000 responding to them.
“Our focus is to be on education and safety but when we’re spending all of these hours and all of this money on fulfilling FOIA requests, it takes away from our administrators’ ability to provide for safety and educational needs for our students,” Sandefer said, saying the district’s policy to change the amount of time they keep emails for “was a reaction to the harassment from the media.”
Other board members also spoke against recent media coverage. David Naylor referenced the draft policy that board members rejected regarding the banning of words associated with critical race theory and other “divisive concepts” and said that reporting he heard that the district was still considering the policies after rejecting them was “irresponsible media.” Linda Hargis recounted her experience with a reporter for a local television station in which she said the reporter asked her about the draft policy. Hargis said the policy wasn’t “logical” and she told the reporter the board would not consider the draft policy “as is.” Hargis said the story the reporter later wrote said the district was going to ban the words and concepts listed in the policy. Hargis called the story an “outright lie” that she’s “still mad about.”
Hargis also addressed the public and criticism she’s received.
“We can stay on this road of division for as long as we want to, but there’s nobody being hurt but these students,” Hargis said, saying she’s received personal insults from members of the public in recent months. “I do think that my opinion is as valuable as yours. I hear the word ‘tolerance.’ Who’s tolerating anything? When you throw out these snarky, ugly comments, that is not tolerance.”
All members of the school board took time to back Collum as well.
“I agree wholeheartedly with the sentiments about Dr. Collum,” board member Trip Leach said. “A man who can go through [recent months of criticism] and complete his doctorate? I’ve got to get the secret on how to do that.”
After discussion at last month’s board meeting and a pause on public comments at board meetings for two months, board members unanimously approved a revision to the district’s meeting agenda and public participation policy on Tuesday. The revisions will limit members of the public to three minutes to present to board members and require them to speak on school-related topics or items that are already on the agenda. Additionally, speakers cannot yield their time to others who are scheduled to speak after them and board members added a 30-minute limit for the public comment period.
Before board members commenced final deliberations on the policy, Collum said the district encourages public interaction with the board and the revision is to create a “good policy that sets parameters, but also welcomes the ability of our public to address the board.”
Some discussion occurred on whether to strike the word “approved” from the policy that, as read would’ve required the school-related topics to be “approved.” Hargis expressed her desire to have the word removed as it brought up a question of “free speech” for her and that the policy already makes clear that topics must be school-related or on the agenda. Sandefer agreed with Hargis, while Naylor spoke about how he first was “a little leery” with the policy revision to limit speakers to three minutes instead of five minutes and reached out to some other school districts around the state and found that they also had a three-minute limit. Naylor asked Collum whether a three-minute limit would allow more speakers to have a chance to interact with the board, which Collum confirmed in mentioning the potential addition of the 30-minute limit on public comments.
“I think it’s important for the public to understand that we want the feedback,” Naylor said. “It doesn’t matter where the feedback comes from, whether we agree, disagree or whatever, with freedom of speech, we need the feedback and I think it’s real important that we let people speak. To me, it’s a lot easier for me to approve the three minutes if I know I can hear from more people.
Collum said he agreed “wholeheartedly” with Naylor’s thoughts.
“The intent of this policy is to try to give some parameters so that you can continue to do the business of the board, but you have a time and a space that welcomes your public in,” Collum said. “This [public comment period] was paused so that we can get this policy right. I know the intent is to get this back live as quickly as possible so that we can resume public participation.”
With the board’s approval of the policy revision, including the striking of the word “approved,” the public comment section of the board meetings will resume at next month’s meeting, Acklin said.
Collum presented the district’s annual report to the public, discussing a 38-slide presentation with board members and the public. Available on the district’s website, the presentation covers the district’s enrollment numbers that currently sit at just over 10,000, the meals CPSD served over the last year, as well as other statistics.
Collum took time to highlight student and staff achievements in his presentation, referencing the over $6.3 million in scholarships the 647 graduates of CHS’ Class of 2022 attained, the five National Merit finalists in the class and two students who made perfect scores on the ACT.
Additionally, Collum noted that nearly 70 percent of CPSD teachers have a master’s degree or above and the district has 47 National Board Certified teachers.
Collum also referenced the district’s ongoing work to renovate Carl Stuart Middle School. Later in Tuesday’s meeting, CPSD Support Services Director Jason Lawrence provided an update on the renovation, saying that there have been some challenges with the renovation considering this is the first of its kind CPSD has attempted, but work continues on the project and more progress is expected to be made over the holiday and spring breaks, with the bulk of the remaining work expected to be completed in the summer of 2023 ahead of the start of the next school year.
In wrapping up the presentation, Collum highlighted one of the district’s priorities in what guides them.
“It’s every child, every day, whatever it takes,” Collum said.
In the student and staff recognition portion that started Tuesday’s meeting, Collum had Conway Junior High School (CJHS) Principal Preston Echols introduce CJHS ninth grader Miranda Lee for an IMPACT student recognition.
Echols called Lee, a flute player in the school’s band, straight-A student and the Ninth Grade Homecoming Queen, “the true definition of a Wampus Cat” who is “an awesome kid” and “someone we love to be around,” adding that she is a “true representative of CJHS and all of the amazing things that we are about there.” Following the recognition, Lee led the room in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Collum also recognized Conway High School (CHS) Family and Consumer Science teacher Leslee Tell with the district’s December “Wampus Cat Pride” award. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Tell won a Fulbright U.S. Distinguished Teaching Award to travel to Vietnam in 2023 for nearly two months to teach in a high school there. Tell will spend 46 days there and teach several classes. She’s the first public high school teacher in the state to receive the Fulbright honor and the first family and consumer science teacher to ever win the award.
As part of her recognition on Tuesday, Tell gave a presentation to board members about the award and what she’ll be doing in Vietnam. Collum said Fulbright award honors “are few and far between in the state of Arkansas,” adding that the district is “very proud of Ms. Tell’s accomplishments.”
In other business, board members:
Unanimously approved the district’s personnel resignations and elections for December. One of the resignations approved on that list is that of former Deputy Superintendent K.K. Bradshaw. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Bradshaw recently submitted her resignation notice after over 32 years with the district. In addition to approving of her resignation, board members approved the separation agreement CPSD has finalized with her. In his remarks ahead of the approval, Acklin said, “I just want to say ‘thank you’ to Dr. Bradshaw for her service to this school district.”
Reviewed three new policy revision proposals regarding sexual harassment, school choice and the date of the annual school board election. Per Collum and CPSD Assistant Superintendent for Innovative Programs Joel Linn, the revisions are up for consideration due to changes in laws and rules on the state and federal level and will bring the district in line with them. Having now been introduced at the Dec. 13 meeting, all the policy revision proposals now go on a 30-day read.
Unanimously approved the district’s 2023-24 school year calendar. The 2023-24 school year will start on Aug. 21, 2023, and end on May 30, 2024. Staff members voted on when parent-teacher conferences would be held and after tabulation, elementary conferences will be held Oct. 24-25 and March 26-27, middle school conferences will be held Sept. 26-27 and Feb. 6-7 and secondary conferences will be held Sept. 27-28 and Feb. 7-8.
The CPSD Board of Education will have its first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. in the district’s Administration Building Board Room. A school board luncheon will occur three days later on Jan. 13 at Jim Stone Elementary School at 11:30 a.m.
Like the Dec. 13 meeting, a maximum of 59 attendees are allowed inside the board room at board meetings in the Administration Building moving forward due to the city’s fire code.
For patrons who are unable to attend the board meeting in person due to the capacity restrictions, CPSD has set up a live-streaming link for all board meetings on the district’s YouTube page that is also accessible through the CPSD website at www.conwayschools.org. Previous meeting recordings can also be accessed there.
