The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will meet on Tuesday to hear a legislative update from district Superintendent Jeff Collum, meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by CPSD on Friday read.

Collum will discuss 11 different bills regarding education that state legislators in the Arkansas House of Representatives have filed in recent weeks, as well as Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ new education plan she released this week, “Arkansas LEARNS.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

