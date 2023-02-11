The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will meet on Tuesday to hear a legislative update from district Superintendent Jeff Collum, meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by CPSD on Friday read.
Collum will discuss 11 different bills regarding education that state legislators in the Arkansas House of Representatives have filed in recent weeks, as well as Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ new education plan she released this week, “Arkansas LEARNS.”
An infographic released by the governor about Arkansas LEARNS is included in Tuesday’s meeting documents. The graphic states that the governor’s three primary goals with the legislation are to “educate kids, empower parents and recruit and retain good teachers.” To do that, the governor is proposing that legislators approve a $14,000 increase in the minimum base salary for teachers in Arkansas, giving Arkansas teachers a $50,000 base salary that would be fourth highest in the nation. Currently, the minimum base salary for teachers in Arkansas is 48th in the nation.
Other proposals by the governor in Arkansas LEARNS include providing $500 per year for supplemental education services for kindergarten through third grade students who are struggling to read, an “education freedom account” that will phase in a school choice program that will provide a universal choice option for all Arkansas families by the 2025-2026 school year, 12 weeks of paid maternity leave for Arkansas teachers and an expansion of school safety initiatives, among others.
Board members will also view five new policy revision proposals at Tuesday’s meeting. One of the revisions would bring a policy in line with changes to Educator Licensure Rules, while two others would update internet links that are currently in policies. The final two revisions have to do with the district’s licensed and classified “personnel sexual harassment” policies. Per the meeting documents, the policies have “received minor updates to clarify issues received over the course of the previous year.”
The revisions in both policies are the same and include adding the additional language of “or employees” to the policies’ examples of sexual harassment regarding the “rating of other students as to sexual activity or performance,” and clarifying that all individuals at the district’s schools, and not just students, are protected in instances of “teasing related to sexual characteristics or the belief or perception that an individual is not conforming to expected gender roles or conduct or is homosexual, regardless of whether or not the individual self-identifies as homosexual or transgender.”
All five policies will be presented on Tuesday and will go on a 30-day read to be considered for approval at the board’s March 14 meeting.
Board members will review the district’s audit report for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and consider whether to approve CPSD’s Proposed Budget of Expenditures for 2024-2025. The proposed budget includes a proposed school tax levy of 38.1 mills, “the same rate presently being levied,” the budget reads.
For a second straight month, the district’s meeting agenda and public participation policy is cited in the agenda’s patron comments section. In other business, board members will vote on whether to approve the resignations of 36 staff members, 23 of which are retirements. Three elections for new staff members are also up for a vote on Tuesday. Jim Stone Elementary School student Genesis Alvarado is this month’s IMPACT Student Recognition.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the CPSD Administration Building. All school board meetings are open to the public. After Tuesday’s meeting, board members have a three-day board training in Plano, Texas, in early March, the Conway Public Schools Foundation Hall of Honor Gala on March 7, a school board luncheon at Sallie Cone Preschool Center on March 10 and their next public meeting on March 14.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
