The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to hear three proposed policy revisions from district Superintendent Jeff Collum, meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday by CPSD read.

The proposed policy revisions involve the district’s email use and retention policy, the record retention and destruction policy and the video surveillance policy.

