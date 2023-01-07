The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to hear three proposed policy revisions from district Superintendent Jeff Collum, meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday by CPSD read.
The proposed policy revisions involve the district’s email use and retention policy, the record retention and destruction policy and the video surveillance policy.
Per the agenda and the supporting documents within it, the revision regarding CPSD’s email use and retention policy outlines that “in most cases email should be read and then deleted.” Additionally, the revision reads that “while it is reasonable to retain some email to be referenced for a period of time, if an email is to be part of an official record or needs to be retained as the official source of information it should be committed to a more permanent media such as a digital file or printed to paper.”
“The district will periodically delete emails that are over a certain announced age,” the policy revision reads. “The district will also periodically automatically delete files that have been moved to the delete file in the individual’s email account.”
The email use and retention policy, listed as policy number 3.27.1, was first adopted by CPSD in 2007. Per the policy revision document, if the revision being introduced on Tuesday is passed by board members, it’ll be the first time the policy has been revised since its introduction.
Regarding the record retention and destruction policy, number 7.15, the revision would add one sentence to the policy placing the responsibility for “establishing a schedule for the routine destruction of district records that accommodates the needs of the district” on the CPSD superintendent. Currently, the policy that was first adopted in 2009 and last revised in January of 2020, doesn’t have a sentence that outlines who is responsible for establishing the schedule for destruction of district records.
Regarding the final proposed policy revision to be introduced on Tuesday night by Collum, it is unclear what revisions are being made to the video surveillance policy number 4.49. Per the policy revision document available in the agenda packet, there’s no noticeable changes.
Tuesday’s meeting will also mark the return of the patrons comments period of CPSD’s school board meeting. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, in recent meetings, CPSD has taken a break from the patrons comments period while board members considered a revision to the meeting agenda and public participation policy that passed at last month’s meeting.
That revision requires patrons who have had their written request to speak placed on the meeting agenda limit their presentation to board members to no more than three minutes and to “school related topics or items already on the agenda,” the policy reads. Additionally, patrons can’t yield or give their speaking time away to another speaker. The patrons comments period of the meeting is limited to a maximum of 30 minutes.
In the personnel approval section of Tuesday’s meeting, board members will vote on whether to approve six resignations and six elections. One of the elections is to make current Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Administrative Services Jason Black the district’s deputy superintendent. Black’s election comes after board members approved the resignation of former Deputy Superintendent K.K. Bradshaw at their December meeting.
Other agenda items to note ahead of Tuesday’s meeting include:
An update on the school board election timeline ahead of the May 9 board election.
A report on the number of training hours board members completed in 2022. In total, school board members completed 147 training hours last year.
An IMPACT Student Recognition for Marguerite Vann Elementary School student Aubrianna Wallace.
An employee recognition and board appreciation moment during the district’s Wampus Cat Pride portion of the meeting.
The Jan. 10 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in CPSD’s Administration Building. All school board meetings are open to the public. After Tuesday’s meeting, board members have four school board luncheons ahead over the next month before their next regular board meeting on Feb. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.