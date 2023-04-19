The Faulkner County Board of Realtors donated $30,000 to the City of Hope (CoHO)’s Hope Village last week after being inspired on their tour in March.
Hope Village is an extension of CoHO’s Housing Initiative that is located between the CoHO Hope Home and the organization’s main offices.
The goal of Hope Village is to address homelessness in Conway by offering secure and respectable housing to the city’s homeless community.
The $30,000 donation given to CoHO from the Faulkner County Board of Realtors will go toward construction of an additional small home in the village.
“The Faulkner County Board of Realtors is so excited to be a part of building a home at the Hope Village,” Lori Quinn, the chair of the Faulkner County Board of Realtors, said. “We love the vision behind this endeavor, and know this will make a lasting impact in our community.”
The Faulkner County Board of Realtors toured the property, which is still currently under construction, back in March to learn about the difference CoHO is making in the Conway community.
“As realtors, this project is especially meaningful to us as housing is our profession,” Quinn said. “Being able to contribute financially and in-kind to making sure someone who is homeless or one of our veterans can have a key to their own home is so significant for our community.”
Hope Village will include housing for families, the homeless and people who are in the moderate-income bracket.
“We are so thankful for the generosity of the Faulkner County Board of Realtors,” Phillip Fletcher, the founder and executive director of CoHO, said. “This is truly an effort of the good people in our city and county.”
The construction of the CoHO Hope Village is expected to be completed by September, not accounting for any surprise delays, and CoHO will begin taking applicants around that time.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
