Greg Murry, superintendent of Conway Public Schools since 2007, will retire from his position in June 2021. Murry’s retirement was approved by the Conway Board of Education at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Before Murry’s letter was introduced for approval, Conway School Board President Trip Leach gave a statement thanking Murry for his service.
“Dr. Murry has had a tremendous career in primary education and we will reap the benefits of it at his peak,” Leach said. “I have personally been observing Dr. Murry for several years now and not one time did he fail to meet our expectations as board members and oftentimes, he exceeded them.”
Murry thanked the school board in his letter.
“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve you, this district, our magnificent staff and our incredible students,” Murry wrote. “Thank you for the privilege to do so.”
Following the approval of Murry’s retirement, the board heard a presentation from representatives of the educational leadership firm McPherson and Jacobson offering their services in finding Murry’s replacement. The board voted unanimously to use the firm in their superintendent search.
The board also approved a renovation project at Sallie Comb Preschool which will start July 1. The cost of the project is expected to be about $5 million.
The board also approved the refinance of bonds with savings of just over $1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.