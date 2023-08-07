Conway Public Schools (CPSD) board members are set to vote on whether to approve an agreement and memorandum of understanding with the City of Conway and Conway Police Department (CPD) on school resource officers (SROs) at Tuesday’s meeting.
The agreement and memorandum of understanding, already approved by the Conway City Council on July 11, ensures the district will have nine police officers and one police sergeant to serve as SROs on a full-time basis during the 2023-2024 school year.
Two officers each will work at Conway High School and Conway Junior High School, while one officer will be placed at each of CPSD’s middle schools.
“All officers will share the responsibilities of the elementary schools,” the agreement read.
While the agreement is currently set for 10 total officers, it “may be expanded to add additional officers,” the agreement read.
The total cost of the agreement for CPSD is nearly $508,500, “half of the total costs associated with the officers’ salaries, benefits and the average overtime/comp that they receive as part of their SRO duties,” the agreement read.
Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry already signed the agreement on July 24. If the agreement receives board approval, CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum will then sign it. The memorandum of understanding, if approved on Tuesday, will come into effect the same night.
Collum will present his regular report to board members just 13 days before district classes begin on Aug. 21. Topics Collum will discuss include the board’s recent retreat at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute in Morrilton and an update on legislation affecting CPSD.
In a final piece of business to note, board members will hear a student academic achievement report from Megan Duncan, the district’s new assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. The student academic achievement report is required at every meeting following legislation passed by the Arkansas State Legislature earlier this year.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the administration building on Prince Street. All board meetings are open to the public. Overflow seating will be available in the Conway High School Lecture Hall. Important dates ahead at CPSD include the Chamber Breakfast and Teacher Fair on Aug. 18 and a board budget workshop on Aug. 30. Board members will meet for their September meeting on Sept. 12.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
