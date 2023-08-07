Conway Public Schools (CPSD) board members are set to vote on whether to approve an agreement and memorandum of understanding with the City of Conway and Conway Police Department (CPD) on school resource officers (SROs) at Tuesday’s meeting.

The agreement and memorandum of understanding, already approved by the Conway City Council on July 11, ensures the district will have nine police officers and one police sergeant to serve as SROs on a full-time basis during the 2023-2024 school year.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

