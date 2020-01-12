The Conway Board of Education will discuss a student and hear a presentation of the district’s Facilities Master Plan during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the administration building.
The meeting is open to the public.
The board will discuss a student transfers request from the Greenbrier School District to Conway.
Superintendent Greg Murray will present the district’s Facilities Master Plan to the board. The plan will include a list of the district’s buildings, the dates they were built, the square footage of each and enrollment projections.
“The state is not predicting large enrollment gains in the 8-10 years,” according to the 2020 master plan.
The plan also includes a maintenance, renovation and repair schedule.
“[The] law states we must keep up with word orders and maintenance schedule,” the plan states.
Also Tuesday, the board will recognize recipients of the Arkansas School Boards Association (ASBA) awards and hear a report on board member training hours.
To view the agenda packet in full, visit conwayschools.org.
