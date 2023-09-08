Conway Public Schools board members will convene on Tuesday to review and approve the district’s operating budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday read.

The proposed operating budget includes over $2 million in additional local and state revenue compared to 2022-2023, but also includes a nearly $2 million increase in the district’s salaries expenditure, as well as nearly $1 million in the benefits expenditure. Over $1.7 million more is expected to be spent in purchased services and supplies.

