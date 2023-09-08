Conway Public Schools board members will convene on Tuesday to review and approve the district’s operating budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday read.
The proposed operating budget includes over $2 million in additional local and state revenue compared to 2022-2023, but also includes a nearly $2 million increase in the district’s salaries expenditure, as well as nearly $1 million in the benefits expenditure. Over $1.7 million more is expected to be spent in purchased services and supplies.
Also on Tuesday, board members will consider an action item to make a calendar adjustment for the day Conway will be in the path of a total solar eclipse, April 8, 2024. If the item is approved, the April 8, 2024, date will become a flex day for professional development.
Superintendent Jeff Collum will present an enrollment report to the board on Tuesday. Over 10,000 students were enrolled across the district’s campuses in the 2022-2023 school year, the report read. Enrollment increased by nearly 200 from the 2021-2022 school year. Despite the increase, enrollment numbers remain down from a high of 10,117 students in the 2019-2020 school year.
In a final piece of business to note, board members will vote on whether to approve the resignations of 10 employees and the elections of 33 more.
Board members will hold their next monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 in the district’s administration building. Four school board luncheons are set for various district schools over the next two months. All board meetings are open to the public. Conway Public Schools will provide overflow seating in the Conway High School Lecture Hall.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
