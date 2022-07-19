The Arkansas Community Foundation in Faulkner County celebrated outgoing and incoming board members for the coming fiscal year at its June board meeting. Former board members and fund holders were also invited to the meeting, held at The Max event center.
Lesley Graybeal, board chair, recognized two outgoing board members, Joyce Miller and Eric Hutchinson. Both have served on the affiliate board since 2007 and participated in all aspects of the programs. Hutchinson also served on the state board of directors and chaired the finance committee.
Three new board members, whose terms began July 1, are Janice Daniels, Osmar Garcia and Sarah Shaw.
Daniels is the financial director for Milestones Services, a nonprofit providing early intervention for children with developmental delays and disabilities, where she has served for over 11 years. She is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and lives in Conway with her husband Larry and four children.
Garcia is the co-founder and CEO of Garcia Wealth Management and has extensive nonprofit board service including United Way of Central Arkansas, Conway Symphony Orchestra, Knights of Columbus, and Conway Corporation. He is a graduate of UCA and lives in Conway with his wife Morgan and three daughters.
Ms. Shaw is Executive Vice President, Commercial Lender for Bank OZK and brings nearly 30 years of banking experience to the board. She also graduated from UCA and lives in Conway with her husband William.
“All three of our new board members have a shown a longstanding commitment to improving our community,” stated Dr. Graybeal. “We look forward to having their voices and vision as part of our board in the coming years.”
Arkansas Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization with over a half billion dollars in assets, fosters smart giving to improve communities. The Community Foundation offers tools to help Arkansans protect, grow, and direct their charitable dollars as they learn more about community needs. By making grants and sharing knowledge, the Foundation supports existing charitable programs that work for Arkansas and partners to create initiatives that address unmet needs. Since 1976, the Community Foundation has provided more than $314 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve our neighborhoods, our towns and our entire state. Contributions to Arkansas Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible.
Opening their doors in 2001, the local Faulkner County affiliate has over $11.4 million in assets, 74 charitable funds and have awarded over $5.39 million in grants.
