The Arkansas Community Foundation in Faulkner County celebrated outgoing and incoming board members for the coming fiscal year at its June board meeting. Former board members and fund holders were also invited to the meeting, held at The Max event center.

Lesley Graybeal, board chair, recognized two outgoing board members, Joyce Miller and Eric Hutchinson. Both have served on the affiliate board since 2007 and participated in all aspects of the programs. Hutchinson also served on the state board of directors and chaired the finance committee.

