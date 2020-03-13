The city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board (BPAB) gave the Conway City Council an update of its Master Plan and goals for 2020 during the council’s meeting on Tuesday.
“We have a new mission that we are pursuing in 2020 – to have Conway become a community in which bicyclists and pedestrians of all ages and abilities are able to safely navigate and recreate along streets and trails to destinations across the city,” Joyia Yorgey, BPAB chair, said.
Yorgey said that through partnerships with city departments and the Conway School District, BPAB has been able to reach important goals and to host events such as Bike to School days.
“We’re so thankful for the investment from the city, such as the new sidewalk program. This makes a huge difference and we appreciate it,” she said.
May is Bicycle Month, which is supported by the League of American Cyclists. She said the month is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of cycling. In an effort to do that beyond just the school districts, BPAB hopes to work with local businesses to have Bike to Work days and perhaps even host a competition among businesses to encourage more employee involvement.
Mayor Bart Castleberry said BPAB’s Master Plan will be vital when it comes to implementing public transportation.
“As a city, we look down the road to public transportation (being bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly) will also play in to that,” he said. “People have got to be able to walk or bike to a place where they can be picked up or dropped off.”
Alderman David Grimes praised BPAB for its active role in trying to make Conway more bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly.
“I thank you and your group for what you do,” he said to Yorgey. “It does make a difference. It does help.”
The 11-member board meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Conway City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.
For more information about the group, visit https://conwayarkansas. gov/boards/bicycle -pedestrian-advisory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.