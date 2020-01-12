Arkansas Boat Expo and The Good Life Expo will return to the Conway Expo Center Feb. 14-16.
The first two-expos-in-one in Arkansas is on track to feature the largest display of boats, watercraft, recreational vehicles, ATVs and outdoor lifestyle products and services ever displayed in the state.
“We aim to raise the bar for boat shows and expos in Arkansas,” Producer Jeff Turnbow said. “This expo is focused on giving visitors much more of what they expect. We will show more related products and services. We want to pack the Conway Event Center with the best outdoor products, the best prices and the best incentives to buy. Aside from having the best selection of boats, RVs, ATVs and outdoor lifestyle products and services, look for a totally new expo experience. New innovative experiences such as a Twiggy, the world-famous skiing squirrel. Twiggy will perform her water skiing, comedy and water safety show to ensure that Arkansas has one of the best expos in the south.”
About Twiggy
Twiggy, the world famous water-skiing squirrel, has been entertaining parents and children alike with her water ski show since 1979. Twiggy has appeared all over the U.S. and gained new popularity after a presence on America’s Got Talent. This year, she is back in action to celebrate her 40th anniversary with an all-new show that features, yes, her skiing behind a boat in water, and a comedy/water safety show. Twiggy is guaranteed to amaze kids of all ages.
The Arkansas Boat Expo and The Good Life Expo will be open Feb. 14-16. Admission is free for kids and $7 for adults to enter both expos.
For more information, visit www.ArkansasBoatExpo.com, www.thegoodlifeexpo.com, or follow Arkansas Boat EXPO on Facebook.
