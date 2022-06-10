The Downtown Conway Farmer’s and Crafts Market is set to host its annual Meet The Machines and Safety Day event with a very special animated guest: Bob the Builder.
The Farmer’s Market, partnering with Conway Corp, the city of Conway and the Arkansas Forester Service, will have the handy pal come in Saturday at the corner of Parkway and Main streets during the market’s regularly scheduled time of 8 a.m. to noon.
The first 100 kids to attend the event will get a free yellow construction hard hat, will get to meet Bob and participate in different activity booths that include coloring books with safety information.
The kids will also get an up-close experience with heavy equipment including a garage truck, a tow truck, construction cranes, bulldozers and more.
The kids will also get to partake in the market’s more than 40 different vendors and get to see the farmers’ tomatoes and vegetables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.