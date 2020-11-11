For years, Bob’s Grill has been a staple for Conway.
It’s been home to numerous group gatherings and conversations about the happenings of the city.
The restaurant even has the tagline, “If it happens in Conway, it’s talked about at Bob’s Grill.”
Like many restaurants and businesses, the downtown restaurant was forced to shut its doors in late March.
“We are so sad to have to do this, but today we will be our last day to be open,” the restaurant’s Facebook page announced on March 31. “We are hoping to be back open May 1. Thank you all so much for your support. We will miss you all.”
From that announcement, an influx of well wishes and hopes for a quick reopening came from restaurant patrons.
But, May 1 came and Bob’s was unable to open and questions began pouring in on when it would reopen.
Over the coming months, there were hiccups with the reopening, but on Nov. 5, patrons got their answer as Bob’s Grill announced triumphantly that it would be reopening Nov. 10.
“Guess what, y’all,” Bob’s announced on its Facebook page. “The day has finally come. We will be opening this coming Tuesday, Nov. 10. We’re so sorry it has taken so long, but are so excited to see all of you wonderful people. We will be open seven days a week, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. everyday, and breakfast all day. We hope y’all are as excited as we are. Thank you for your patience and we hope to see you soon.”
Once again, the influx of positive comments came as patrons were excited about the news.
While Bob’s was closed, ownership had changed hands into new owner Jiame Santillan’s hands.
When ownership changed hands, Santillan wanted to keep many things about Bob’s the same.
“I plan to keep the same environment,” he said. “I want every customer to come in and feel like they are a part of the family.”
Santillon said when customers first arrived to Bob’s on Tuesday, they were greeted with renovations.
“They were surprised when they came in,” he said. “Instead of the carpet they were used to, they saw hard floors and painted walls. I also added a bar for people that want to come in and work on their computers.”
Santillan also said he had changed many of the things in the restaurant that had become old, such as wires and gas lines.
Santillan said the restaurant will only serve breakfast foods at this time, but he alluded to the restaurant being opened for dinner after the new year.
There are also plans to add lunch menu items soon, according to Bob’s Facebook page.
The restaurant is now open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.
