A death investigation is underway after sheriff’s deputies found a body in a vehicle near the intersection of Sturgis and Round Mountain roads Monday night.
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office initially received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle near the aforementioned intersection around 10:30 p.m.
The suspicious vehicle investigation soon turned into a death investigation after responding deputies found a body in the trunk of the vehicle in question.
“When deputies arrived on scene, a deceased body was found in the trunk of the vehicle,” authorities said. “Investigators were called to the scene and began working a crime scene.”
Authorities have not released the identity of the body at this time.
Details regarding the type of vehicle and condition the body was found in have not been released either as officials continue investigating and gathering details.
“There are no further details at this time; it is still an open investigation,” FCSO spokesman Erinn Stone said. “We will continue to update as more information becomes available.”
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue following this story as details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.