The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) confirmed a bomb threat was made against three campus buildings on Wednesday afternoon.
“The Integrated Health Sciences, Math and Science and Doyne Health Sciences buildings have been evacuated,” UCA’s statement released on Wednesday afternoon read. “Bruce Street from the intersection of Donaghey Street to Western Avenue has also been closed to traffic. UCA Police and other local authorities are investigating.”
In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat, Conway Fire Department Chief Mike Winter said the department’s bomb squad had responded to the threat and were on the scene.
University officials first alerted the campus to the threat just after 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, ordering the evacuation of the Integrated Health Science and Math and Computer Science buildings.
Ten minutes later, at 3:23 p.m., a second alert was issued which further ordered the evacuation of the Doyne Health Sciences building.
“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our campus,” UCA’s statement read. “We thank you for your time and patience as we investigate this situation. We will update campus as more information is available.”
Just before 4:30 p.m., the alerts were deactivated and UCA released a statement confirming that no bombs were found in any of the buildings.
“UCA has confirmed that no bombs were found in [any] of the three buildings evacuated earlier today after a bomb threat was made by telephone,” the statement read. “UCA Police has issued an all-clear alert. No persons were injured.”
Local authorities and UCA Police remained on the scene after Wednesday’s incident to further investigate the threat.
All three buildings host a collection of classrooms and other facilities. The Math and Computer Science Building was built in 2002 and has more than a dozen classrooms and computer labs for the Departments of Computer Science and Engineering and Mathematics.
The Integrated Health Science Building is one of the newest on campus. At four stories, it houses the School of Nursing and the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, as well as eight classrooms, a teaching center and a health care simulation center.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
