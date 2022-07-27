The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) confirmed a bomb threat was made against three campus buildings on Wednesday afternoon.

“The Integrated Health Sciences, Math and Science and Doyne Health Sciences buildings have been evacuated,” UCA’s statement released on Wednesday afternoon read. “Bruce Street from the intersection of Donaghey Street to Western Avenue has also been closed to traffic. UCA Police and other local authorities are investigating.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

cabin.net.

