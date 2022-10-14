Bookcase project

Jim Davidson came to the Log Cabin Democrat for an interview. Posed with one of the 10 books he’s published, Davidson started the Bookcase Project in 2005.

The Kiwanis Club of Conway is getting set to host its 13th annual Bookcase Literacy Banquet on Oct. 20, per a news release provided to the Log Cabin by Conway Kiwanis Bookcase Project Chair Richard Plotki.

The banquet, which benefits Plotkin’s Bookcase Project, will raise money to build 50 bookcases for children enrolled in CAPCA’s Conway Head Start Program in Spring 2023. The bookcases, which also include a set of starter books, have benefitted some 900 preschoolers in Conway since the program started in 2005.

