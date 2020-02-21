The Faulkner County Library announced the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program will now be available at the Mayflower branch.
The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. This program has been offered at the Conway Library Branch since September 25, 2018, and the community participation has been strong with 475 children currently enrolled in the program at the Conway, Vilonia and Mt. Vernon branches combined.
By expanding the program to the Mayflower Branch, the library hopes to engage more Faulkner County families in early literacy activities.
Research shows that the most reliable predictor of school success is being read to during early childhood. Reading to children from an early age can help close the vocabulary gap and prepare children to enter kindergarten with the skills they need to succeed. Most importantly, sharing books with children promotes a lifelong love of books and reading. By reading just one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide their children essential early literacy skills.
The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is available to all families with children between the ages of birth and 5 years old. The first 20 children registered will receive a goody bag filled with early literacy related items. Families will receive incentive prizes for every 100 books they read to their child. Families can track books on a paper reading log or through an app on their phones.
Registration at the Mayflower branch opens on March 5 following the kick-off celebration at 11 a.m.
To attend the celebration, RSVP to alysia@fcl.org or call Alysia Horton at 501-470-9678. When registration opens on March 5, families will be able to register online at www.fcl.org or in person at the Mayflower Library branch.
Program sponsors and partners include:
1000 Books Before Kindergarten Foundation, Tacos 4 Life, Pizza Hut (NPC International) and The Purple Cow.
