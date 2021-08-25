The St. Joseph School Athletic Booster Club had a car wash on its gym parking lot Saturday in support of the school’s sports programs.
Nearly 120 vehicles, including a hook and ladder truck from the Conway Fire Department, were serviced by school administrators, coaches, teachers, students and parents.
“It was a great way to kick off the school year,” Athletic Director Brent Bruich said. “We’re grateful to parents Mark Briggler and Brad Pope for chairing it, and for all the helpers they got. We couldn’t have done this without the kids. Thanks to them and to everyone who worked outside or in our concession stand. We couldn’t be more thankful or blessed.”
