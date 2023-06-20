Three Faulkner County agencies are partnering with Our Blood Institute in Little Rock to host the 2023 Boots and Badges Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 30 at the Conway Expo Center.
The drive, hosted by the Conway Police Department (CPD), the Conway Fire Department and the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, will benefit Special Olympics Arkansas and include food trucks, emergency vehicles and games, an announcement issued by the CPD on Tuesday read.
