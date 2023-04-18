U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) applauded his 2022-23 Congressional Youth Cabinet on April 6 as participants presented their legislative proposals regarding homelessness, higher education affordability and community service.
The high school juniors shared their ideas with the senator during presentations at the Arkansas State Capitol. The students selected issues to address at their first meeting in the fall and collaborated throughout the year to craft their recommendations. In addition to policy suggestions, the students were encouraged to describe how their proposal would be funded and implemented.
“I was impressed with the dedication and hard work from these young leaders throughout the year as they researched and collaborated on their public policy solutions,” Boozman said. “They balanced a lot of priorities and I appreciate their willingness to learn and share their ideas with me. I am confident they will continue to be leaders who give back to their communities and hope their participation in the Congressional Youth Cabinet has given them a valuable window into public policy and public service.”
BreAnn Fultz-Foster Osceola High School student who served as the 1st Congressional District group leader, said: “This Cabinet has been very beneficial to teach me a little more about politics and communication. I learned about the difficulties of communicating with partners in different areas and different ways, and I also learned that everyone has different views. A few of my members brought up ideas I never even thought about.”
Third Congressional District group leader Harrison Henry attends Fayetteville High School and said: “It is evident that Senator Boozman values the youth of today and understands the importance of shaping us as leaders for tomorrow. Through the Youth Cabinet, the Senator gave us a voice and opportunity to contribute to the significant work he does in Congress. I am very grateful for this opportunity.”
“Being a group leader of Senator Boozman’s Youth Cabinet has been an honor. I have loved attending meetings and collaborating with fellow members,” Rison High student and group leader for the 4th Congressional District Fallon Johnson said. “This has helped me with coordinating groups and handling communications and reminders. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity and for the people I’ve had the opportunity to work with.”
The Congressional Youth Cabinet is designed to give students first-hand experience with the democratic process and an opportunity to learn how public policy impacts them, their families and their communities.
