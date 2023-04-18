U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) applauded his 2022-23 Congressional Youth Cabinet on April 6 as participants presented their legislative proposals regarding homelessness, higher education affordability and community service.

The high school juniors shared their ideas with the senator during presentations at the Arkansas State Capitol. The students selected issues to address at their first meeting in the fall and collaborated throughout the year to craft their recommendations. In addition to policy suggestions, the students were encouraged to describe how their proposal would be funded and implemented.

