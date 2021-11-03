Youth cabinet

U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R-AR) welcomed 62 Arkansas high school students selected for his Congressional Youth Cabinet. Boozman met with the participants in Little Rock on Friday as he launched the fifth year of this initiative.

“It is exciting to again convene young leaders from across the state who want to be more engaged and active civically,” Boozman said. “These students and their peers have experienced a unique time in history and I am interested to hear their perspectives on current issues facing our nation. I am grateful for their interest in public service and hope this program will help them learn how to advocate for their communities and help shape the future of Arkansas.”

The Congressional Youth Cabinet is a non-partisan program that gives students insight and experience in the legislative process. The high school juniors will attend meetings throughout the year and work in teams to research national issues they select. In April, the groups will present their policy recommendations to the senator.

Information about this year’s program was distributed to all Arkansas public school districts. Students submitted applications to participate and were chosen with an emphasis on community involvement and leadership.

The following students were selected for the 2021-2022 school year:

1st Congressional District

Abby Strange – Jonesboro

Allen Nguyen – Batesville

Allyson Edmonds – Floral

Braden Carr – Paragould

Clara Baker – Jonesboro

Hannah Pierce – Bay

Isaac Cook – Paragould

Jaiken Setzler – Jonesboro

John Storer – Jonesboro

Jordan Young – Batesville

Julia Gross – Batesville

Kaylee Halfacre – Trumann

Nathan Sammons – Jonesboro

Raegan Long – Trumann

Rory McDaniel – Jonesboro

2nd Congressional District

Ashley Mohr – Judsonia

Brooklynn Prince – Bryant

Emily Whittaker – Alexander

James Mullhollan – Little Rock

Jasmine Kearney – Benton

Jenna Wall – Bryant

Kate Jones – Benton

Madison Bae – Benton

Natalie Knox – Benton

Neil Sash – Conway

Sabian Murry – Bryant

Zade Ellingsburg – Alexander

3rd Congressional District

Abby Shoemaker – Bentonville

Anna Davis – Centerton

Bridget McGuire – Bentonville

Briggs Becker – Gravette

Bryce Culver – Greenwood

Cooper Gardenshire – Farmington

Elisabeth Macy – Centerton

Emilia Hansen – Bentonville

Emily Byrd – Bentonville

Emily Simon – Bentonville

Isabella Jenkins – Bentonville

John Verkamp – Rogers

Kaylee Hodge – Fayetteville

Kennedy Marrs – Bentonville

Luke Flanagan – Fayetteville

Maahi Sethi – Bentonville

Madeleine Bashara – Rogers

Rohan Collins – Bentonville

Ryann Rohlwing – Rogers

Rylie Holland – Fort Smith

Santosh Vangoor – Bentonville

Sonja Burnett – Mountainburg

Taggart McClure – Rogers High

Ty Latta – Gravette

Tyler Wirthlin – Centerton

Wyatt Rice – Bentonville

Jake Van Sweringen – Bentonville

Jasmine Powell – Yellville

Joa Murray – Eureka Springs

4th Congressional District

Brianna Burnell – Hot Springs

Jubilee Forbess – Hot Springs Village

Kendrally Fox – Paris

Serenity Cupples – Hot Springs

Trinity Foster – Crossett

