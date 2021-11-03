U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R-AR) welcomed 62 Arkansas high school students selected for his Congressional Youth Cabinet. Boozman met with the participants in Little Rock on Friday as he launched the fifth year of this initiative.
“It is exciting to again convene young leaders from across the state who want to be more engaged and active civically,” Boozman said. “These students and their peers have experienced a unique time in history and I am interested to hear their perspectives on current issues facing our nation. I am grateful for their interest in public service and hope this program will help them learn how to advocate for their communities and help shape the future of Arkansas.”
The Congressional Youth Cabinet is a non-partisan program that gives students insight and experience in the legislative process. The high school juniors will attend meetings throughout the year and work in teams to research national issues they select. In April, the groups will present their policy recommendations to the senator.
Information about this year’s program was distributed to all Arkansas public school districts. Students submitted applications to participate and were chosen with an emphasis on community involvement and leadership.
The following students were selected for the 2021-2022 school year:
1st Congressional District
Abby Strange – Jonesboro
Allen Nguyen – Batesville
Allyson Edmonds – Floral
Braden Carr – Paragould
Clara Baker – Jonesboro
Hannah Pierce – Bay
Isaac Cook – Paragould
Jaiken Setzler – Jonesboro
John Storer – Jonesboro
Jordan Young – Batesville
Julia Gross – Batesville
Kaylee Halfacre – Trumann
Nathan Sammons – Jonesboro
Raegan Long – Trumann
Rory McDaniel – Jonesboro
2nd Congressional District
Ashley Mohr – Judsonia
Brooklynn Prince – Bryant
Emily Whittaker – Alexander
James Mullhollan – Little Rock
Jasmine Kearney – Benton
Jenna Wall – Bryant
Kate Jones – Benton
Madison Bae – Benton
Natalie Knox – Benton
Neil Sash – Conway
Sabian Murry – Bryant
Zade Ellingsburg – Alexander
3rd Congressional District
Abby Shoemaker – Bentonville
Anna Davis – Centerton
Bridget McGuire – Bentonville
Briggs Becker – Gravette
Bryce Culver – Greenwood
Cooper Gardenshire – Farmington
Elisabeth Macy – Centerton
Emilia Hansen – Bentonville
Emily Byrd – Bentonville
Emily Simon – Bentonville
Isabella Jenkins – Bentonville
John Verkamp – Rogers
Kaylee Hodge – Fayetteville
Kennedy Marrs – Bentonville
Luke Flanagan – Fayetteville
Maahi Sethi – Bentonville
Madeleine Bashara – Rogers
Rohan Collins – Bentonville
Ryann Rohlwing – Rogers
Rylie Holland – Fort Smith
Santosh Vangoor – Bentonville
Sonja Burnett – Mountainburg
Taggart McClure – Rogers High
Ty Latta – Gravette
Tyler Wirthlin – Centerton
Wyatt Rice – Bentonville
Jake Van Sweringen – Bentonville
Jasmine Powell – Yellville
Joa Murray – Eureka Springs
4th Congressional District
Brianna Burnell – Hot Springs
Jubilee Forbess – Hot Springs Village
Kendrally Fox – Paris
Serenity Cupples – Hot Springs
Trinity Foster – Crossett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.