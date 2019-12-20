U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., will appear on “Arkansas Week” Friday, Dec. 27, at 7:30 p.m. on the Arkansas Educational Television Network.
Steve Barnes will speak with Boozman about state and national issues and a look into 2020. Now in his second term as Arkansas’s senior U.S. Senator, Boozman serves on four senate committees in the 116th Congress – Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry; Appropriations; Environment and Public Works; and Veterans’ Affairs.
“Arkansas Week,” hosted by veteran journalist Steve Barnes, highlights experts discussing issues of concern to Arkansans. “Arkansas Week” airs on AETN each Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and is broadcast Saturday mornings at 5:30 a.m. on KUAR FM 89.1.
