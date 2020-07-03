Chris Bovè was recently named Faulkner County district conservationist for the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Conway.
He began his career with NRCS in 2003 as a soil conservationist in Zillah, Wash. For the past 16 years, he has worked with farmers, foresters and ranchers in Washington, Arkansas, Colorado, Wyoming and North Carolina.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to come back to Arkansas and work with our customers and our conservation partners to manage the extraordinary natural resources here,” he said.
NRCS provides technical and financial assistance to help producers adopt a variety of conservation practices on their land. NRCS staff help producers with a conservation plan and provide funding to cover part of the costs for adopting the practices. These practices are designed to benefit both the species and the agricultural operation.
To learn more about assistance opportunities, landowners should contact their local USDA service center or for more information on NRCS, visit www.nrcs.usda.gov.
