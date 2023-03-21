Holland resident Hunter Boyd recently achieved his Eagle Scout Merit Badge by making park improvements to the City of Holland Community Park, Holland Recorder Megan Damron told the Log Cabin Democrat.
Boyd finished the project as a capstone for his merit badge, Damron said. Alongside members of Troop 435 from Greenbrier, Boyd and other boy scouts removed trees and limbs from the park, mulched its flower beds and installed new flower bed borders. Additionally, scouts replaced the park’s swings, volleyball net and basketball net.
