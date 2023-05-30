Arkansas Boys State attendees elected four Faulkner County students to county and city offices at the 82nd annual session of the civic government immersion program on Monday, a news release issued by Arkansas Boys State read.
Peers elected Conway High School students JaCorion Goodwin and Daniel Taft to political positions, as well as Greenbrier High School student Trevor Hall and Vilonia High School student Logan Kelley. Goodwin is serving as an alderman for Bland City and Taft is serving as the Cotton County Justice of the Peace. Hall is an alderman for Lovell City, while Kelley is serving as an alderman for Kelley City.
Nearly 500 students are taking part in the 2023 edition of Boys State, a news release issued by the program last weekend read.
“Arkansas Boys State continues to be a premier youth leadership experience for students throughout the state of Arkansas, as it has for thousands of delegates since 1940,” Arkansas Boys State Executive Director Lloyd Jackson said, per the news release. “This week, 498 more young men will embark on a week that shapes a lifetime, and our staff is looking forward to investing in the future of our state.”
As part of Boys State, the high schoolers run for political positions and build a mock government. Positions up for election at Boys State range from municipal to state government. While state government offices might be flashy, the role of municipal officers is just as important, Arkansas Boys State Instruction Director David Saterfield said, per the news release.
“While the most important role in our democracy is that of citizen, city and county roles are especially important and critical while also being often under-appreciated,” Saterfield said. “At Arkansas Boys State, these offices lay the foundation for the rest of the week and give delegates hands-on and practical experience in leadership and public service.”
Students can also run for office in one of eight different counties.
“Counties are the primary municipal structures at Arkansas Boys State – and they’re what students identify with and rally around at the program – and will inevitably share with fellow alumni in years to come,” Saterfield said. “From here, these students will represent the citizens in their county as they develop, navigate and advocate solutions to complex simulations and county problems throughout the week.”
The 2023 edition of Boys State began on Sunday and will continue all week. Notable alumni of the Arkansas edition of Boys State include former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former White House Chiefs of Staff Mack McLarty and Jack Watson, Jr. and current Arkansas U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman. Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp also participated in the program.
“When the week comes to a close for these students, they will have learned what it means to intentionally and thoughtfully share their stories, lead their peers and advocate for their communities,” Jackson said.
