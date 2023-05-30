Arkansas Boys State attendees elected four Faulkner County students to county and city offices at the 82nd annual session of the civic government immersion program on Monday, a news release issued by Arkansas Boys State read.

Peers elected Conway High School students JaCorion Goodwin and Daniel Taft to political positions, as well as Greenbrier High School student Trevor Hall and Vilonia High School student Logan Kelley. Goodwin is serving as an alderman for Bland City and Taft is serving as the Cotton County Justice of the Peace. Hall is an alderman for Lovell City, while Kelley is serving as an alderman for Kelley City.

