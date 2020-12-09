Conway’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board (BPAB) voted unanimously to adopt a new vision statement, which adds a new emphasis on equity and removes “Enforcement” from its “5 E” framework.
Effective immediately, BPAB officially removed “Enforcement” as one of the pillars of its “5 E” framework and adopted an expanded emphasis on safety education. Dropping “Enforcement” and adding “Equity” corresponds to BPAB’s new vision statement that emphasizes inclusion: “The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board (BPAB) envisions a Conway where bicycling and walking is safe, convenient, and accessible for all.”
Many national organizations, including the League of American Bicyclists and the Safe Routes to School Partnership, have announced similar changes to their frameworks.
Moriah Bruner, BPAB vice-chairman, said: “The board feels strongly that BPAB should advocate for fair outcomes for those Americans that have been historically underrepresented, underserved, and discriminated against: low-income individuals, people of color, and individuals with disabilities. BPAB seeks to ensure that the freedom and mobility offered by bicycling and walking is truly accessible to all and adopting a new vision statement and revising our ‘5 E’ framework to reflect this posture of inclusivity was a necessary change.”
While enforcement will no longer remain a guiding principle for the work of BPAB, the board acknowledges that state and local-level traffic laws, and the enforcement of those laws, will and should continue to be used by the city of Conway. BPAB supports rigorous ongoing evaluation and data collection efforts by the city and other stakeholders in order to analyze and improve related equity and safety outcomes.
“BPAB maintains a strong partnership with the Conway Police Department and recognizes the important role officers play in educating bicyclists, pedestrians, motorists and property owners regarding their rights and responsibilities toward making streets and sidewalks safe and accessible to all,” Bruner said.
BPAB’s revised “5 E” Framework is:
BPAB collaborates with stakeholders across the community to develop our City’s success in the following five areas:
Equitable transportation initiatives that benefit all demographic groups, with particular attention to ensuring safe, healthy, and fair outcomes for low-income individuals, people of color, and individuals with disabilities;
Engineering of streets to include bicycle facilities (lanes, cycle tracks, etc.), sidewalks and to expand paved trail networks;
Educational efforts to help bicyclists, pedestrians, motorists, and property owners understand their rights and responsibilities toward making streets and sidewalks safe and accessible to all;
Encouraging the citizens of Conway to increase bicycling and walking through events and activities; and
Evaluating our progress in responding to the needs of bicyclists and pedestrians in our community and developing plans based on realistic goals for the future.
To learn more about BPAB, please visit www.walkbikeconway.com.
