The Conway Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board (BPAB) identified its top priorities for 2020 during a planning retreat over the weekend.
“These priorities will guide our work as we continue to collaborate with the City of Conway to promote walking, biking, and safe routes to school in our community,” BPAB members said. “We look forward to putting our plans into action.”
Residents can hear the plans to implement those priorities – which include plans for engineering, education, enforcement, events and evaluating – during its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Conway City Hall.
BPAB said it encourages residents to attend the meetings “to discuss and advance our mission to become and remain a designed bike- and walk-friendly community.”
BPAB’s focus includes:
• Engineering of streets and paved trails to include/expand bicycle and pedestrian facilities.
• Educational efforts to help pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists learn to share the road.
• Enforcement efforts to ensure that pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists know and obey the rules of the road.
• Encouraging the citizens of Conway to increase walking and bicycling through events.
• Evaluating our progress in responding to the needs of pedestrians and bicyclists in our community.
To learn more about BPAB, visit https://conwayarkansas.gov/boards/bicycle-pedestrian-advisory.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
