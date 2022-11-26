The Conway Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board (BPAB) released a plan to create a more than 80 mile bike route throughout the city to better connect existing routes and make them even safer for cyclists and pedestrians during its regular meeting.
The goal of this bike route, which was created by board chairman AJ Regester, is to turn Conway into one of the best and safest bike cities in the country.
“I was looking for something that is politically neutral that doesn’t require massive amounts of investments that gets the job done,” Regester said.
Regester started coming up with the idea for the bike route before the pandemic, but the brainstorming had to be put on pause when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He set a goal that would create a bike route that would allow people to go anywhere in the city, be easy to navigate and that would make cyclists feel safe while riding their bikes.
Conway currently has more than 60 miles of safe streets, according to Regester, that serves as a great “backbone” for the project and he said that the city needs to use them and create paths that can connect.
The plan includes assisted crossing areas where small streets cross over larger ones, and there are a few locations where the city can add inexpensive lane crossing assistance to increase safety. Regester said that these would not cost much individually and they are easy to install and maintain while also not disrupting traffic.
“While many cyclists won’t need them, families and older riders especially may need them to cross safely,” Regester said.
The plan also would connect neighborhoods by turning dead ends on streets into through-ways for bikes and pedestrians, which will allows thousands of homes to gain access to the trail system.
The proposed trail would also connect every school in Conway, aside from Conway Christian.
Regester said that he still needs to figure out the best test routes, best ways to mark the routes and how it will be funded, but that the city is open to the idea.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
