The Conway City Council met Tuesday for its regular meeting where aldermen approved a conditional-use permit for Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy.

The conditional-use permit allows for a Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy with a drive-thru location at 2505 & 2515 Prince Street and 963 Farris Road, which is the same location Whataburger previously wanted for a location in Conway. Whataburger’s request was denied by the city council at a January meeting due to the popular burger chain being a 24-hour restaurant, which Braum’s is not.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

