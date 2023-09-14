The Conway City Council met Tuesday for its regular meeting where aldermen approved a conditional-use permit for Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy.
The conditional-use permit allows for a Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy with a drive-thru location at 2505 & 2515 Prince Street and 963 Farris Road, which is the same location Whataburger previously wanted for a location in Conway. Whataburger’s request was denied by the city council at a January meeting due to the popular burger chain being a 24-hour restaurant, which Braum’s is not.
The new Conway location would be a dine-in quick service restaurant with a drive-thru service. It would also have a fresh market and grocery component to it.
The fresh market would make up 34 percent of the building’s area and include a variety of products that are mostly provided by Braum’s Dairy Farms in Oklahoma that are delivered to the location within 36 hours. The produce sold in these mini grocery stores features the chain’s own brand of bread, baked goods and dairy products.
The conditional-use permit was approved at the August Planning Commission meeting and was approved again by an unanimous by the city council on Tuesday.
This would be one of the first Braum’s Ice Cream locations in central Arkansas. All of the current locations in the state are in the northwest region in cities such as Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Rogers.
Andy Hawkins joked about requesting Braum’s to develop a special green Toad Suck ice cream after approving the conditional-use permit.
Another conditional-use permit that was approved unanimously at the Tuesday meeting was for the Conway Ministry Center to allow for a shelter for the homeless on property located at 134 Harkrider St.
The location is currently a Continental Motel, and the Conway Ministry Center is looking to turn the old motel into a homeless shelter. However, the current C-3 zoning does not allow for it without a conditional-use permit.
With he approval, the center will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week due to the care needed by some residents.
“We are thrilled to pieces to offer a family-shelter option and to be able to house people with disabilities and people who may be sick and checking out of hospitals,” Spring Hunter, Conway Ministry Center executive director, said on Tuesday, “This is something that our city needs as we move forward to sheltering all of our homeless population.”
Aldermen also approved a major modification to the Sherman Heights PUD to allow a childcare facility use at 575 Club Lane.
The application for this agenda item is looking to add a nursery at this location in conjunction with a preschool, which is no longer allowable after a 2014 ordinance change.
Some residents who live near the area spoke out against the request due to the noise they say it would create. One resident, who has lived in the area for over 19 years, “vehemently opposed” the change saying that it would cause a disturbance and bring the value of her and her neighbor’s homes down.
“I love children, but I want peace in my home,” she said.
Representatives with the property clarified that they don’t feel that nursery-age children would create a noise that would affect the peace in the area that severely.
The change was approved by an unanimous vote.
Other agenda items approved on Tuesday include:
Three resolutions related to the Westrock Beverage Company.
A resolution requesting the Faulkner County Tax Collector to place a lien on various properties for expenses incurred by the city.
An ordinance appropriating insurance proceeds received from Progressive Insurance for the Conway Airport.
An ordinance amending the recommendations for the operations of boards and commissions.
A resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an impact fee agreement for Centerstone Lot 8 and Moix Meadows Lot 8.
A resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an impact fee agreement for Lands End Subdivision Phase II.
A few different ordinance to rezone a variety of properties in the city.
An ordinance appropriating donation funds received from Walmart to the Conway Fire Department.
An ordinance appropriating insurance proceeds for the Conway Fire Department.
A consideration to approve the retirement benefits payments as related to a retired employee.
An ordinance appropriating funds from the Arkansas Community Foundation to the city of Conway in order to fund shelters during emergency situations.
