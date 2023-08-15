An applicant on behalf of Braum’s Inc. has submitted an application for a conditional use permit to create a Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy location on Prince Street.
The application was made through the Planning Commission and will be discussed at their next meeting on Aug. 21.
The new Conway location would be a dine-in quick service restaurant with a drive through service. It would also have a fresh market and grocery component to it.
The fresh market would make up 34 percent of the building’s area and include a variety of products that are mostly provided by Braum’s Dairy Farms in Oklahoma that are delivered to the location within 36 hours. The produce sold in these mini grocery stores features the chain’s own brand of bread, baked goods and dairy products.
The proposed location for the Conway Braum’s location is at 2505/2515 Prince St. and 963 Ferris Road, near the roundabout across the street from Chik-Fil-A. This is the same location that Whataburger previously wanted for a location in Conway but was denied by the Conway City Council in January due to the popular burger chain being a 24-hour restaurant, of which Braum’s is not.
This would be one of the first Braum’s Ice Cream locations in central Arkansas. All of the current locations in the state are in the northwest region in cities such as Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Rogers.
Rumors of a Braum’s Ice Cream location coming to Conway started circulating the internet last year, but while the fast food chain did say that it was looking at buying property in the state, the chain said there were no plans for a location yet at the time.
Braum’s was founded in 1968 in Oklahoma City and now has over 300 locations across five states, primarily in Oklahoma and Texas.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
