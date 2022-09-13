The Breast Cancer program at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute has earned reaccreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC).

Ronda S. Henry-Tillman, M.D., chief of Breast Oncology at UAMS, has been appointed vice chair of NAPBC, along with Sindhu J. Malapati, M.D., hematologist/oncologist at UAMS. Henry-Tillman also holds the Muriel Balsam Kohn Chair in Breast Surgical Oncology at UAMS.

