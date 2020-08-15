Brick & Forge Taproom is a new restaurant that just opened in the building that previously housed Old Chicago Pizza.
“We specialize in scratch food, craft beer, and craft cocktails. We pride ourselves on being Hand Crafted and Locally Born,” General Manager Charles Frost said. “Our focus will be great food, great service and a great atmosphere. Our goal is to be the new hyper local leader in the casual dining space.
“Our people are our companies’ greatest resource, and our team and community are our people. This concept was created by us for our community. We made the decision to leave Old Chicago not because it was broken, but so that we would be free to do what we want in hope that in doing so our team and our guests would benefit.”
Brick & Forge Taproom offers a wide variety of food options ranging from Catfish Street Tacos, Hand Cut Ribeyes, Hand Tossed Pizza, Pulled Pork Sandwiches and more.
“We kept our entire team during this transition. We did some decorating and amplified both our food and drink menus,” Frost said. “We hope you love the change and we are excited for the opportunity to wow our guests.”
Check out the menu at BrickandForgeTaproom.com.
