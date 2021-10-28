Shaw Family Bridge

T.J. (left) and Tommy Shaw with Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker at the dedication of the recently completed Shaw Family Bridge on Old Springfield Road in the northeast of the county. Work on the two-lane bridge, replacing an older structure, began in January and was completed at roughly $475,000, a third of which was covered by grant funding. The Shaw family has farmed in that area since 1896.

 Alex Kienlen / staff photo

