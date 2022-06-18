Greenbrier’s Jake Briley was selected as the new director of the Conway Municipal Airport at Cantrell Field by Mayor Bart Castleberry.
Briley, the husband of an audiologist in Conway and the father of two children at Springhill Elementary School, served 13 years in the National Guard where he did two combat deployments overseas in Kuwait, Iraq and Syria and managed all the aviation assets for the state.
“Being out here is great because what I did with the National Guard kind of comes into this job,” Briley said. “I still get to work with people and help all of these individuals out here. The national guard really set me up for success.”
In his role as the new airport director, Briley said he hopes to grow the airport.
“This is the gateway to Conway,” he said. “This is where a lot of businesspeople fly into, and we want to promote that. We want to make this a place where when people come in, they can see how great this airport is and that kind of flows into the city and the businesses here.”
Briley also hopes to bring more involvement from the people in the area to the airport as well.
“We want to get more people out here and involved,” he said. “We’ll be doing some airshows out here. We really want to get the younger generation of flyers out here involved.”
Briley said that he will be planning some airshows in the spring of 2023 in order to get more people involved with the airport.
Briley was selected as the new airport director by Mayor Castleberry along with a selection committee that consisted of a group of five pilots and four members of the Airport Advisory Committee.
The five pilots were William Otto, Brian Brannon, Shane Henry, Roy Montgomery and Steve Stansel, while the members of the Airport Advisory Committee that were involved were Jeff Standridge, Robbie Wills, Steve Magie and Bill Adkisson.
The selection committee received 27 applications from across the country for the position, which were eventually narrowed down to three people for Mayor Castleberry to choose from.
“Jake Briley stood out to me due to his experience managing multi-million dollar aviation equipment for the Arkansas National Guard as well as his management experience overseeing 50 employees,” Castleberry said. “Briley has great knowledge of airports and how they’re run. He has extraordinary connections in the aviation industry around the United States. More importantly, he is local. We had the answer to the open airport director position right here in our backyard.”
Briley will hold a meet-and-greet cookout on July 1 at the airport for the community to attend and get to know both him and Conway’s airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.