A proposed bill to increase broadband access across Arkansas passed the state senate unanimously on Tuesday with 35 “yea” votes. Senate Bill (SB) 74, sponsored by republican State Sen. Ricky Hill of Cabot, would allow municipal governments across Arkansas to initiate bonds to construct and equip broadband service facilities through partnerships with wireless service providers.
Cosponsored by four other state legislators, Hill’s bill would significantly alter the state’s Telecommunications Regulatory Reform Act which passed in 2013. Previously, municipal governments didn’t have the authority to construct or equip broadband service facilities, and couldn’t partner with wireless service providers.
In the days leading up to the senate vote, SB74 went through three corrections and multiple reviews by the Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee. After its approval by the senate on Tuesday afternoon, the body sent the bill to the State House of Representatives immediately. SB74 will likely undergo the same correction and review process in the House of Representatives before it’s called for a vote.
Due to its unanimous vote and bipartisan support, SB74 is likely to pass the House of Representatives. Its first review by the House Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development took place Wednesday afternoon.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and its significant impact on daily life, has led legislators to scrutinize Arkansas’ broadband access. In a committee meeting last week, Hill shared a report which ranked Arkansas 48th in broadband access. Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on the importance of addressing broadband access in his State of the State Address which started the 93rd General Assembly two weeks ago.
For more broadband coverage, the Log Cabin will run a special two-part feature in Saturday’s weekend edition. The Log Cabin’s new podcast, Conway on the Record, interview with Conway Corporation CEO Brett Carroll discussing broadband will air on Thursday on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud and other podcast providers.
