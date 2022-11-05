The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall welcomes “Anastasia” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m., the venue announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin on Friday. Inspired by the beloved films, “Anastasia” is a new Broadway musical termed “one of the most gorgeous shows in years” by the New York Observer. The show transports viewers from the Russian Empire to Paris in the 1920s, as a brave, young woman sets out to discover her past. Pursued by a Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists in the aid of a conman and ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an adventure to help her find home, love and family. “Anastasia” features a book by playwright Terrence McNally and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tony award-winning director Darko Tresnjak. The musical’s score is by Tony award-winning creators of the Broadway classic “Ragtime,” Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens. “Anastasia” began performances on Broadway in March 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Globally, the show has had 2,500 performances and sold 3.4 million tickets. Additionally, the show has garnered over 15 major international awards, including Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle awards and Best New Musical in Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “We can’t wait to present this Broadway hit that was inspired by the 20th Century Studios movie on the Reynolds stage,” Executive Director of Public Appearances at UCA Amanda Horton said. “The haunting tale of Anastasia will come to life in this poignant musical that will be filled with mystery, allure and drama. There has been a lot of excitement from our campus and community about this show and tickets have been selling quickly.” Tickets are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., online at uca.edu/reynolds or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
