Arkansas Boys State has named Andrew Brodsky as Director of Staff for the program, which has transformed the lives of young men throughout the state and beyond since 1940.
Brodsky has been part of Arkansas Boys State since his delegate year in 2013, in which he represented Lakeside High School and was elected as Arkansas Boys State Speaker of the House. He has served the program since as a junior counselor, state counselor, senior counselor and, most recently, as assistant director of operations.
“Arkansas Boys State is able to provide a world-class program because of the staff who volunteer their time and return year after year to mentor our state’s next generation of leaders,” Brodsky said. “It is these volunteers who facilitate every aspect of the program so that it can truly be a week that shapes a lifetime. By ensuring that our staff is supported, trained and well-resourced, we can continue to excel as our state’s premier youth leadership and civic engagement program.”
Brodsky is a Higher Education Consulting Associate for Huron Consulting Group and holds a Master of Education in Higher Education Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Human and Organizational Development, both from Vanderbilt University.
“Arkansas Boys State alumni and staff hold an array of experiences, backgrounds and interests, and each provides exceptional perspective and skills – often with new and innovative approaches to our program,” Brodsky said. “My goal is to create a structure where every member of our staff is empowered to revolutionize Arkansas Boys State in a way that only they are able to do.”
Lloyd Jackson, executive director of Arkansas Boys State, said he looks forward to seeing the program’s top-tier staff grow and succeed under Brodsky’s leadership.
“Young men who attend Arkansas Boys State know that one of the most memorable and life-changing experiences of the program is being mentored, challenged and celebrated by our incredible staff, which develops relationships that last long beyond our week-long program,” Jackson said. “Andrew’s vision for supporting and growing our staff will ensure that Arkansas Boys State’s legacy of excellence and transformation thrives well into the future. We’re excited to have him on board.”
Arkansas Boys State is an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors. Since 1940, the week-long summer program has transformed the next generation of leaders throughout the state and beyond. These men have become state, national, and international leaders, including Pres. Bill Clinton, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former White House Chiefs of Staff Mack McLarty and Jack Watson Jr., Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. John Boozman and Arkansas Chief Justice John Dan Kemp.
During their week at Arkansas Boys State, delegates are assigned a political party, city, and county. Throughout the week, delegates, from the ground up, administer this mock government as if it were real: they run for office, draft and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges, and engage constituents. By the week’s end, the delegates have experienced civic responsibility and engagement firsthand while making life-long memories and friends – all with the guiding principle that “Democracy Depends on Me.” Learn more at arboysstate.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.