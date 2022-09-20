Arkansas Boys State has named Andrew Brodsky as Director of Staff for the program, which has transformed the lives of young men throughout the state and beyond since 1940.

Brodsky has been part of Arkansas Boys State since his delegate year in 2013, in which he represented Lakeside High School and was elected as Arkansas Boys State Speaker of the House. He has served the program since as a junior counselor, state counselor, senior counselor and, most recently, as assistant director of operations.

