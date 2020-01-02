Two brothers accused of illegally selling alcohol have pleaded not guilty to the more than 500 violations filed against them in Conway District Court.
Kyle R. Cleveland, 37, and Kevin R. Cleveland, 35, co-own Club 812 in downtown Conway and have been accused of selling alcohol without having an alcohol permit.
The Conway City Attorney’s Office filed 552 alcohol-related charges against the Cleveland brothers on Nov. 21.
The brothers pleaded not guilty Monday and are set to stand trial in April. Online records show the two are represented by The Shaw Firm.
At least 524 of the citations stem from an Oct. 5 search warrant that was conducted at the brothers’ downtown bar.
While searching the bar and grill, Conway Police Department officers seized 266 alcoholic beverage containers and two cash registers from the business, noting the business had lost its alcohol permit on Sept. 18.
The two brothers are each charged with 262 counts of selling alcohol without a license.
Online records also show the brothers face four counts each of unknowingly furnishing alcohol to a minor and 10 counts each of selling an alcoholic beverage on a Sunday.
The brothers previously told the Log Cabin Democrat they felt targeted by the investigation and that the night Conway officers conducted a search warrant at Club 812 was the night they were holding a private fundraising party to raise funds to purchase a new alcohol permit.
Previously, the two partnered with a man named Alex Tyler to open the business. However, when Tyler left the business partnership to pursue other opportunities, he took the alcohol permit that was under his name with him.
The brothers claimed they had not violated any laws because they were not selling alcohol after losing the permit. Instead, they were “giving away alcohol,” they said.
Though the brothers said they believe they were in the clear by “giving away” alcohol on the night in question, Arkansas law states that “any person who shall sell, barter, exchange, or give any intoxicating alcoholic liquor without having a valid license as provided by this act, in addition to losing his or her license, shall be guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.”
According to the charges filed against the two, more than 260 alcoholic beverages were sold after the two lost the ability to use Tyler’s alcohol permit.
The two are scheduled to stand trial April 23 in Conway District Court.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
