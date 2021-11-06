Matt Brown, Faulkner County Justice of the Peace, announced his candidacy as a Republican for the newly-drawn Arkansas House District 55 in Faulkner County.
“I am excited to announce my campaign for Arkansas State Representative today,” Brown said. “As a Justice of the Peace for Faulkner County, I have a record of standing for the conservative values of my district. I have supported and voted for limited government, lower taxes, backed our law enforcement, and voted to make Faulkner County a pro-life county. I will continue to fight and stand for these conservative values as the next State Representative of District 55.”
Upon announcing his candidacy, Brown also said: “I am a proven, experienced, conservative Republican and I will always protect the sanctity of human life, oppose any encroachment on the constitutional right to keep and bear arms, and defend the Arkansas values of faith, family, and freedom. I humbly ask for the support and votes from the people of District 55 in the Republican Primary in 2022.”
Brown is an attorney practicing primarily in corporate, banking and real estate law. In 2020, Matt was elected Justice of the Peace and currently serves as chairman of the Roads and Infrastructure Committee on the Faulkner County Quorum Court. He previously served on the Conway Planning Commission. Brown is a volunteer attorney with the Faulkner county Teen Court, and is the treasurer of the Conway Noon Lions Club, and also serves on the Board of Directors of Millstones Services, Inc.
Brown is a graduate of the Arkansas School for Mathematics and Sciences in Hot Springs, Hendrix College in Conway, and University of Arkansas Little Rock Bowen School of Law. He and his wife, Ashlea, reside in Conway, Arkansas, and have two daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.