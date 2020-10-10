Matt Brown has announced his candidacy for Faulkner County Justice of the Peace, District 8. Brown is running on the Republican ticket.
“Faulkner County has been fortunate to experience incredible growth in the two decades that I’ve been here, but with that growth there have been problems – the sheriff’s office needs more deputies, Unit 1 of the county jail is bursting at the seams, county residents still don’t have access to an animal shelter, and our 911 system is about to require significant upgrades,” Brown said. “I’m a fiscal conservative, and I believe that these problems can be solved not with tax hikes, but by being more efficient with every dollar of existing county revenue. A tax increase is the last thing people need, especially now during the economic uncertainty caused by COVID.”
Brown is a graduate of Hendrix College and the UALR Bowen School of Law in Little Rock, where he was a member of the law review and represented less fortunate clients through the school’s legal clinic. He is an attorney in private practice in Conway, focusing primarily in real estate, business and commercial law.
“As a business lawyer, it seems like every day I have to deal with yet another ‘feel good’ government regulation which doesn’t solve any problems but instead unnecessarily burdens people just trying to make a living and provide for their families,” Brown said. “I’m a proponent of less government and fiscal responsibility, not more regulations and more taxes.”
When not working, Brown is active in the local community. Brown is a member of the Board of Directors of Milestones Services, Inc. (formerly the Faulkner County Day School) and is a member and treasurer of the Conway Noon Lions Club. He also serves as the attorney coach for the Conway High School Mock Trial Team, and is a volunteer attorney with the Faulkner County Teen Court.
Brown has been a resident of Faulkner County since 2000 and is married to his wife, Ashlea, and has two daughters, Anna, age 3 and Elizabeth, age 2.
