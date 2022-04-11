Jimmy Bryant, former UCA Archivist who is now Director of Arkansas Heritage, will be guest speaker at the Faulkner County Historical Society (FCHS) annual meeting at 6 p.m. April 21 at the Faulkner County Library. The public is invited.
Bryant, a Conway resident and former FCHS board president, now oversees the four heritage museums and four heritage resource agencies that work to preserve, protect and promote the natural and cultural history of Arkansas. He will discuss the various historical research tools and resources available through Arkansas Heritage.
Before Bryant’s presentation, the FCHS board will hold its brief monthly meeting. The 2022 FCHS Scholarship Award will be presented as well as the FCHS Legacy Brick Memorials for 2022. In addition, board members will report on FCHS activities and upcoming projects.
FCHS has not had an annual meeting since 2019 due to COVID-19 but has still been busy. A new Faulkner County history book, “Faulkner County: Its Land and People Revisited” was published in April 2021 and will be available for sale at the meeting. The most recent “Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings,” the society’s journal, will also be available for sale.
Formed in 1959, FCHS brings together those interested in history, especially the history of Faulkner County. The society publishes historical research, sponsors historical programs, and supports historic preservation in the county. It also supports and assists the Faulkner County Museum.
Most recently, the society has been assisting city and county officials with such preservation projects as the Springfield Bridge Restoration at Beaverfork Park and the Toad Suck Ferry installation at the Arkansas River.
Everyone interested in preserving local history is encouraged to join the society. Come help with these preservation projects as well as other activities such as “Spirits of the Cadron,” our annual haunted event held at Cadron Settlement Park in the fall. Membership includes a subscription to “Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings,” published three times a year.
The membership committee will be available at the meeting to register new members and collect $20 yearly dues. Refreshments will be served afterward.
