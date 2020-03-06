Jimmy Bryant, former UCA Archivist who is now Director of Arkansas Heritage for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, will be the guest speaker at the annual meeting of the Faulkner County Historical Society which will be held Thursday, March 19 at 6:00 p.m. in the Mills Library located in Hendrix College’s Mills Center.
Bryant, a Conway resident and former Faulkner County Historical Society board president, now oversees the four heritage museums and four heritage resource agencies that work to preserve, protect and promote the natural and cultural history of Arkansas. He will discuss the various historical research tools and resources available through Arkansas Heritage.
Before the program, the Faulkner County Historical Society will hold a brief meeting to elect officers, review the past year’s events and discuss upcoming activities. The public is invited to attend this meeting at 5:30.
A table will be set up to register new members and collect the $20 annual dues. Refreshments will be served afterward.
Directions: The Mills Center is on the east side of Washington Avenue between the Hairston and Winfield intersections. Several parking lots are available near the Mills Center. Entrance to the Mill Center is through the west door and up the steps or through the main doors into the lobby located on the building’s east side (campus side). The library is on the south side of the lobby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.