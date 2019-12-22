Buck retires from CHDC after nearly 24 years

Judy Buck, Certififed Masters Teacher at Conway Human Development Center, will retire this month after 23 years and eight months of service.
Buck began her tenure at CHDC in the direct care field advancing to positions of Recreation Activity Leader and Special Education Instructor I and II, while continuing her education to become certified in the master’s level of the special education field.
Buck resides in Conway and has been married to her husband Michael “Smitty” Buck for 47 years.
They have five children, Susan (Buck) Blair, Michael Buck, Jr., Fanchesca (Buck) Henning, Virgil Jones, and Tina (Jones) Myers, twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
