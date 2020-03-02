Considered to be one of the world’s most successful rock 'n' roll musicals, “Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story,” is celebrating its 30th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. April 9 at Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus.
“Buddy,” tells the story of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22. In 18 short months, the Texas-born rock 'n' roller revolutionized the face of contemporary music and influenced artists and groups from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen. Audiences will be treated to 20 of Buddy Holly’s greatest hits, including timeless classics,“That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh Boy,” and “Rave On.”
Seen by more than 22 million music fans since it opened in London’s West End in 1989, “Buddy,” speaks to a worldwide audience ranging in age from 8 to 80.
“Audiences dance in the aisles every night to our enactment of the story of a young man whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period but whose music will be remembered forever,” writer and producer Alan Janes said.
Reynolds director Amanda Horton said the show's music is "enough reason to purchase a ticket.
"It will have you rocking in your seat," she added. "Many hit songs will be performed from this era when rockabilly, rhythm and blues and country music heavily influenced rock 'n' roll. This was one the most successful jukebox musicals to hit Broadway, and we can't wait to share the story with central Arkansas.”
Tickets are $30-$50 for adults and $10 for children and students and can be purchased online at uca.edu/Reynolds, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Reynolds Box Office or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
