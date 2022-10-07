Burbank named CPSD's Core Values Champion

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Tim Burbank the district’s Core Values Champion for this week, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday.
Burbank, the Special Education Designee for Preschool at CPSD, is in his first year with the district. Per his nominator, Burbank’s job is new for the district and complicated.
“Tim Burbank is the new Designee for Early Childhood in the Special Education department,” the nominator said. “This job is new and crazy but he has taken it on with a positive attitude and has worked tirelessly to get everything in order for his kiddos while making sure his therapists and teachers are taken care of and have everything they need. He works so hard, it’s crazy. He is a great Core Values Champion.”
CPSD has named Core Values Champions every week to start the new school year. The honor includes recognition on the district’s social media pages and a sign the award winner can put up in their office.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
