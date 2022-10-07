Burbank named CPSD's Core Values Champion

CPSD Director of Special Education Kelli Gordon (far left), Special Education Supervisor Tina Gilbert (center left) and Superintendent Jeff Collum (far right) presented Burbank (center right) with the Core Values Champion honor.

 Submitted photo

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Tim Burbank the district’s Core Values Champion for this week, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday.

Burbank, the Special Education Designee for Preschool at CPSD, is in his first year with the district. Per his nominator, Burbank’s job is new for the district and complicated.

