The Log Cabin Democrat is working to compile a list of businesses that are closing or changing their hours due to inclement weather. This page will be updated as we receive information.
Kroger (Oak Street and Salem Road locations) will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday
Sam's Club on Amity Road closed Tuesday.
Submit business closures or changes in hours to editorial@thecabin.net
