The beauty industry is one that is constantly changing – with new products and trends always on the rise. While false lashes, or falsies, are not new to the industry by any means, a local company has transformed the popularity of wearing false eyelashes.
Siddity Lash Co. is located in central Arkansas as an online boutique style shop. Deshaunna Jamison, the CEO of Siddity Lash Co., is also an alumna of the University of Central Arkansas.
Siddity Lash Co creates a variety of different lashes.
“I pride myself on having totally different lashes than everyone else in the area and that’s what I feel my customers love most about my company,” Jamison said.
Starting as a source of extra income for Jamison after graduating from college, the company quickly grew into a bigger position for Jamison.
“After seeing the impact I had [on girls] and the confidence women gained while wearing my lashes, it made me want to keep going,” Jamison said.
Jamison is one of many Black business owners in the central Arkansas area and because of this, she works extra hard to make sure she is providing quality service to match her quality products.
“My customers will always come first. I go out of my way to solve any issues as soon as I’m notified of them and I am also extremely grateful for every single person who has supported me in my journey,” Jamison said. ”The OGs remember it being called Lollipop Lash Boutique and with the support of people all over the U.S., it has expanded to become Siddity and I am so thankful for that.”
To shop Siddity Lash Co. products, visit its instagram page @sidditylash.co, facebook page Siddity Lash & Co. and sidditylashco.com.
